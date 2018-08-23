Guns, drugs and uniforms seized in afternoon exercises

WESTERN DIVISION police are continuing investigations into the discovery of five firearms, a quantity of ammunition, drugs, bulletproof vests and police uniforms in Diego Martin on Wednesday.

A release issued by the Police Service yesterday confirmed that officers led by Snr Supt Neville Sankar, ASP Dhanrajh Ramesar and Insp Godfrey Vincent were in Diego Martin between 1pm and 3pm. A 23-year-old La Puerta man was arrested after he was found with a Glock 17 pistol.

In a separate incident, a 41-year-old man, also of La Puerta, was found with a Glock 19 pistol and a quantity of marijuana inside a knapsack he was carrying.

Officers also went to an abandoned building where they found two AK-47 rifles, a semi-automatic shotgun, two magazines, 13 rounds of 12 gauge cartridges, 46 rounds of 9mm ammunition, a quantity of marijuana, a bullet-proof vest and camouflage and police tactical clothing, hidden in the building and surrounding bushes.

The marijuana found had an estimated street value of $10,000.