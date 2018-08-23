Finance manager on 88 money laundering charges

A 48-year-old finance manager from a manufacturing company in Caroni is expected to appear in the Tunapuna Magistrates’ Court today on 88 charges related to money laundering and falsification of accounts.

She was arrested at her home on Monday after investigations by Fraud Squad police.

Reports are that between July 2011 and June 2017, the woman who worked with TYE manufacturing company misappropriated $1.3 million from the company’s account.

A report was made to the police and after investigations, a team led by head of the Fraud Squad Snr Supt Totaram Dookhie – along with ASP Ghisyawan, Sgts Samuel and Thomas and WPC Adams, the suspect was arrested.

Investigations continued and orders were obtained from the High Court freezing the suspect’s assets – namely her account at RBC Bank and a Volkswagen Passat car.

After advice from DPP Roger Gaspard SC, the woman was charged with 32 counts of money laundering, 32 counts of larceny servant and 24 counts of falsification of accounts

All charges were laid by Samuel.