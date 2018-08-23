Duke wants info on safety of govt buildings

Watson Duke

THE Public Services Association (PSA) today wrote to several government ministries and agencies, requesting information to verify the safety of the buildings they occupy, following Tuesday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

PSA president Watson Duke told Newsday the union dispatched letters to all of these entities.

He explained the letters are asking for certificates indicating their buildings are structurally sound and safe for workers to occupy.

Duke said the PSA will give these entities ample opportunity in which to reply and then determine their next course of action.

He dismissed National Security Minister Stuart Young's statement that he was someone who was spreading fake news after the earthquake.

Duke maintained he was acting in the interest of workers in his capacity as PSA president.

He said he is not confusing that role with his political role as Tobago House of Assembly Minority Leader.

"We are all politicians. The difference is my politics has not made me blind," Duke said.