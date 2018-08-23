CoP on hotline: Don't call, send a WhatsApp

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith.

There will soon be a more scientific option for whistleblowers interested in helping solve serious crime, but for now Commissioner of Police (CoP) Gary Griffith is appealing to the public to text him or send a WhatsApp message on serious crimes, rather than calling 482-GARY (4279).

Griffith, who said he has received thousands of messages and calls since launching the hotline on Monday, spoke to Newsday today after releasing a press statement making the appeal.

In a telephone interview, he said of the messages he had received, several hundred had already been reported to various arms of the police.

Addressing a newspaper editorial, Griffith also said there was a misunderstanding of the purpose of the hotline, which has a goal of raising public confidence that people can safely pass on information directly to him and their identities would be protected and their reports investigated.

"This phone belongs to me, and I am the only person who has access to the phone," he explained. "When I receive reports of serious crime, which I already have, the number of the person who sent it is not being forwarded to the police, only the information. I am not the one investigating."

While Griffith said he felt positive about the number of responses he had received, and appreciated the messages sharing congratulations and support, he renewed his appeal to the public only to send information on serious crimes, particularly murders, to the hotline.

"All crimes are serious, but my focus right now is to bring down serious crime, and every week we will be looking at new measures to make this happen.

"People have been asking for firearm users' licences and other things but this hotline is about serious crime."