Carter advances to ITF junior quarterfinals

AIDAN Carter advanced to the quarterfinals of the boys Under-18 singles category, when the Tobago Junior International Tennis Federation Championship continued at the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua, yesterday.

Carter eased past Maxx William of St Lucia 6-1, 6-0 in round two to progress. Adam Ramkissoon of TT was on the losing end, falling 6-2, 6-2 to Donte Armbrister of Bahamas in another round two contest.

In round two of the girls Under-18 singles, American Sifa Butcher got past Maria Honore of TT 6-1, 6-4 and Barbadian Hannah Chambers defeated Keesa Lee Young of TT 6-1, 6-0. In round one of the boys doubles, Carter and Ramkissoon outlasted Torain Alleyne of Barbados and William 6-2, 6-0. Later in the day, Carter and Ramkissoon lost to the French pair of Paul Colin and Max Ginefri 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals. In round one of the women’s doubles, the TT pair of Victoria Koylass and Kimberly Sabga defeated Honore and Antiguan Selene Kentish 7-6, 6-3. It was a tough match for the TT duo of Isabel Abraham and Lee Young in a girls quarterfinal match. They lost 6-1, 6-1 to Sydney Clarke of Bahamas and Barbadian Tangia Riley-Codrington. The tournament continues today from 9 am.