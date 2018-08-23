Campbell claims National Criterium cycling gold

Akil Campbell, centre, who won the elite men’s criterium event, is joined by second placed Tyler Cole, left, and third placed Jovian Gomez.

CENTRAL American and Caribbean Games (CAC) bronze medallist Akil Campbell, won the elite men’s category when the TT Cycling Federation 2018 National Criterium Championships were held at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday.

Campbell of Team PSL took the top prize in the 32K 18-lap event. His national teammates Tyler Cole of Team DPS and Jovian Gomez of Team PSL ended second and third respectively.

In the junior category, TT cyclist Enrique De Comarmond of Heatwave won the 25K 14-lap event ahead of Maurice Burnette (Phoenix) and Thair Alexander (Team Woods).

D’Angelo Harris of Rigtech Sonics won the juvenile 14.4K eight-lap event and Joshua Rawlins of Southclaine ended second. Rounding off the top three was Tariq Woods of Team Woods.

OTHER RESULTS

Masters 50-59 (18K, 10 laps)

1 Ancil Roberts - Rigtech Sonics

2 Martin Wharwood - Hummingbird

3 Walter Paul - Rigtech Sonics

Masters 60-69 (10.8K, six laps)

1 Mark Antonio - Unattached

2 Stephen Aboud - Team Pharmaco

3 Peter Hernandez - Hammertime

Masters 70+ (7K, four laps)

1 Pat Nelson - Breakaway

2 Lennox Laing - Southhampton

3 Lennox Parris - Southhampton

Under-13 Boys (1K, one lap)

1 Judah Neverson - Rigtech Sonics

2 Kersheve Paul - Rigtech Sonics

3 Gabriel Fortune - Open Road

Under-11 Boys (1K, one lap)

1 Jaquan Elbourne - Open Road

2 Nikhyl Leotaud - Rigtech Sonics

3 Aksel Johnson - Rigtech Sonics

Tinymites (four laps)

1 Benjamin Mouttet - Breakaway

2 Jarel Mohammed - Southclaine

3 Mosi Williamson - Rigtech Sonics.