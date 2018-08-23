218 damage reports after earthquake

Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THE Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government has received 218 reports of major and minor structural damage to private homes as a result of Tuesday's 6.9 magnitude earthquake.

A statement issued today by the ministry said: "Assessments have been completed for 146 of these reports. Disaster management units (DMUs) are continuing their assessments today to ensure citizen safety."

Minister Kazim Hosein said the majority of reports were minor structural damage such as wall cracks.

He said local government corporations are making every effort to assist all the affected families. Hosein praised all the DMUs for being out in the field as quickly as possible to help those who have reported damage.

The ministry is monitoring the situation, and urges the public to continue working with all first responders to ensure safety and restoration in their communities.

The ministry also advised that in the event of an emergency, the public should call the 24-hour disaster management hotline of their respective municipality for help.