We got this

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith Photo: Azlan Mohammed

FAKE NEWS were the major hiccup for police yesterday following the earthquake.

Speaking outside the Police Administration Building this morning, Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said police went above and beyond the call of duty and there were no major incidents reported. He advised the public to disregard fake news and accept information from reputable agencies in particular government agencies. Griffith said fake news were the major problem for his officers in their operational effectiveness.

He added that immediately after yesterday's 6.9 quake he and other heads of the National Security Ministry met and his officers patrolled hotspots and transportation hubs last night. At a post cabinet media briefing following Griffith's interview, National Security Minister, Stuart Young said he received no reports of criminal activities as a result of the quake.

Griffith said that the operational plan worked and the police service was ready for both natural and man made disasters. Griffith said on Tuesday night areas that had no electricity, his officers were dispatched to reduce the opportunity of crime particularly in hotspot areas. Griffith said he remained in communication with his divisional commanders throughout the night as well as ministries of Public Utilities and Works and Transport giving and receiving up to date information.