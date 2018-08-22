UWI Seismic press conference

Photo: Sharlene Rampersad

The University of the West Indies' Seismic Research Centre (UWI Seismic) will hold a press conference this afternoon "to discuss recent seismic activity."

Namely, today's magnitude 5.9 aftershock – 40 kilometres east-southeast of Carúpano, Venezuela – which was felt across TT and several other Caribbean islands. The strong aftershock occurred at 9.27 am, just under 16 hours after the region was rocked by a magnitude 6.9 earthquake at 5.31 pm yesterday.

Newsday understands the media will be addressed by UWI Seismic director, Professor Richard Robertson, seismologist Dr Joan Latchman and engineering seismologist Dr Ilias Papadopoulos.

The press conference will be held at UWI Seismic's office, corner of Gordon Street and Bates Trace, St. Augustine (obliquely opposite the Hugh Wooding Law School).