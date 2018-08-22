TT, Poland mark 20 years of relations

Honorary consul for Poland, David Lewis, right, and his wife, Reisha Ramnarine-Lewis, speak with US Embassy charge d’affaires John McIntyre, centre, during a celebration of 20 years of diplomatic relations between TT and Poland at More Vino Wine Bar, Woodbrook

DIPLOMATS, Government officials and members of the small Polish community in TT, recently convened at More Vino Wine Bar on Ariapita Avenue, Woodbrook, to celebrate 20 years of diplomatic relations between this country and Poland.

Hosted by honorary consul of Poland to TT David Lewis, the event served two other purposes–a celebration of 100 years of Poland’s independence, as well as the pre-launch of a book titled Polish Legacies in TT, written by Ian Senior. Poland will officially celebrate its recovery of sovereign status from the German, Austrian and Russian Empires on November 11.

Giving the feature address, chargé d’affaires of the Polish Embassy in Caracas Milena Łukasiewicz highlighted the relations between Poland and Latin American and Caribbean. She said Poland has supported TT’s successful application for the Schengen Visa Waiver status, as well as this country’s successful bid for its candidature to host the Secretariat of the Arms Trade Treaty.

“Today, Poland maintains diplomatic relations with all 33 states that make up the Latin America-Caribbean (LAC) group of countries. Since 2007, Poland’s development aid has been allocated towards the LAC region through the Small Grants Programme. Countries which benefitted from development aid in this period included TT,” Lukasiewicz said.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries in August, 1998, we have enjoyed a good bilateral relationship based on mutual trust and respect, and Trinidad and Tobago is pleased to count on Poland as a valued international partner.

Lukasiewicz added that Poland has continued its decade-long work with the Organisation of American States “for the promotion of democracy, the rule of law and the preservation of human rights.” Deputy permanent secretary (Ag) at the Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs Tedwin Herbert, echoed many of Lukasiewicz’s sentiments.

“TT and Poland have been staunch allies on the issue of climate change,” Herbert said.

“Poland must be commended for its unwavering commitment to the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change and its willingness to assume the prodigious responsibilities associated with the presidency of the Climate Convention for the third time.”

Herbert continued, “TT looks forward to further co-operation with Poland in the quest for solutions to a phenomenon that threatens the existence of small island developing states struggling to deal with the caprices of climate change.”

Senior, the author of Polish Legacies in TT, provided some insights into the book, which highlights among other things, Polish-influenced street names in communities including Diego Martin, as well as the colonisation attempts by Poland on Tobago.