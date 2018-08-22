THA reviews Sargassum emergency plan

Excavators used to clear Sargassum seaweed along the coastline in Hampden, Lowlands, stand on the beach.

Investments in human and technological resources for predictable forecasting, improving systems for effective response, greater engagement of community groups and research in Sargassum seaweed use were among recommendations put forward by stakeholders at a meeting to review the Tobago Sargassum Emergency Response Plan (2016) hosted earlier month at the Division of the Environment.

Participants agreed there was a need to re-evaluate the plan given changing institutional and environmental circumstances – realignment of Tobago House of Assembly Divisions and dynamic climate changes.

A review of this year’s response to the seaweed is expected to allow planners to institute latest developments for sargassum management, drawing from regional successes to prepare for the 2019 season, and to explore innovations in using the seaweed.