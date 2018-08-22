SRPs charged with misbehaviour

Charged for misbehaviour SRP No. 9855 NIGEL DHANPAT

TWO Special Reserve Police officers appeared before a Chaguanas magistrate charged with four counts of misbehaviour in public office, after they were arrested for two separate incidents of robbery.

PC Navindra Sinanan, 41, of Mc Bean Village, Couva and PC Nigel Dhanpat, 38, of Tumpuna Road, Arima, both of whom were posted at the Chaguanas Rapid Response Unit, appeared before magistrate Christine Charles at the Chaguanas 1st Court on Monday.

The two were accused of robbing a 19-year-old man and a 52-year-old produce vendor in separate incidents.

A release sent by police yesterday said they allegedly robbed the 19-year-old man of two Samsung S8 cell phones and a quantity of cash, and the 52-year-old vendor of produce valued $100 and $400 in cash. The businessman also alleges that he was made to buy drinks for the two policemen, valued at $40.

The two PCs were each granted $200,000 bail with surety. The matter was postponed to December 11.