Pro League clash shifted to today

Jomoul Francois

THE PRO League Round One Match Day Four encounter between Police and Defence Force, which was set to take place yesterday, has been shifted to today.

The match was originally carded for 7 pm yesterday at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo. But the game was postponed due to a power outage at the venue, which was caused by a 7.3 magnitude earthquake which rocked Trinidad and Tobago, Venezuela and Grenada at 5.31 pm yesterday.

As a result, there will be a double-header at the Mucurapo venue today, with Morvant Caledonia United facing North East Stars at 4 pm followed by the Police-Defence Force contest.

There was action at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva yesterday, with San Juan Jabloteh whipping Central FC 3-0 in the first of back-to-back matches, with goals from Jomoul Francois (ninth and 16th minutes) and Dellon Jagessar (53rd). The fixture between W Connection and Club Sando was taking place up to press time last evening.