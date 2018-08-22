Prisoners protect teacher at PoS jail

Debbie Jacob

IT is sometimes the people you least expect help from who come to your aid in perilous times. Debbie Jacob, a 65-year-old teacher at the International School of Port of Spain, experienced this first-hand as prisoners, who are usually believed to be hardened criminals, put their own lives on the line to ensure she was safe during the earthquake on Tuesday.

"If there had to be any group of people that I had to be with during that horrible experience, I am glad it was them," she told Newsday.

"They kept me calm, and they acted like they were willing to lay down their lives for me. I am truly grateful."

Jacob, also a columnist with Newsday, explained she teaches inmates at the Port of Spain prison, and was meeting with a group of eight inmates who she was helping to prepare for an inter-station debate competition organised by the Prison Service. She said she was speaking with the inmates when the earthquake struck. Jacob said although she had lived in San Francisco for a number of years and had experienced earthquakes before, the earthquake which rocked the nation on Tuesday was the worst she had ever been through.

"It was a horrible experience being locked in that prison, especially during an earthquake. You could actually see the walls moving in waves. Thank God the prisoners came to my aid. The inmates got me to a door frame and they all just covered me. They used their bodies like a human shield, and made sure my head was covered. One of the inmates named Donell was telling me, "Don't worry. It is going to stop. You are safe."

After prison officers made security checks, they assisted Jacob, but told Newsday it was the inmates who truly ensured her safety. Jacob said it gave her a better perspective of the lives of the prisoners and the hopelessness they feel being locked behind bars.

"If you are inside teaching, you are locked inside with the inmates. I could see the locked gate from where we stood, but no one could open it, at least for a time. I was locked in there, knowing that there was no way out. It made me think about the inmates that are in the prison on remand and, for all intents and purposes, were just as innocent as I was."