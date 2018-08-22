Partygoers report gunshots at Store Bay

Shots were reportedly fired at Store Bay beach on Saturday where a crowd of some 300 people had gathered for an event following the morning’s Great Race. Eye witnesses reported people scattering to safety but Assistant Commissioner of Police, Garfield Moore, said the police received no reports of any such shooting incident. Moore said only one fight was reported at the event.

However, a visitor from Trinidad told Newsday Tobago that during the performance of an artiste around 4.30 pm, gunshots were heard.

“I saw people fell to the ground for cover and start to scatter. I called for my grandson to run and I along with others started to run for the carpark area. The DJ even stopped playing music,” she reported. The artiste also ran for cover.

The visitor said she was at the lifeguard booth near the VIP stage when the incident occurred.

“First thing that came to mind when I realised what it was that that the gunman can’t be serious. When I first heard the single shot, I thought it was a part of the music, but when I heard the set of shots, I saw the artiste duck and the crowd scatter in panic,” she said.

The visitor said she immediately left the event.

Contacted by Newsday Tobago, the artiste, who did not wished to be identified, confirmed that the sound of gunshots, and that she left the event immediately.