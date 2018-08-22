No evacuation at Port of Spain hospital

THERE is no evacuation taking place at the Port of Spain General Hospital, chief executive officer of the North West Regional Health Authority Wendy Ali has confirmed.

Speaking with Newsday at 2.25 pm, Ali said any suggestion to the contrary "is premature."

She said she stepped out of a meeting to respond to Newsday's query of an evacuation after social media reports. Ali said they are discussing the earthquake and its effects after yesterday's shake up and the aftershock that followed today. She said if the situation changes, the public will be informed.

Newsday also called and messaged Health Minister Terrance Deyalsingh but have not received a response.