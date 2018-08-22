Man jailed for cuffing mother

THE first time Daniel Jhagroo cuffed his mother to her face, she did not report the incident. Instead she gave him a chance hoping he would change his abusive behaviour. But after a night of drinking alcohol on Monday night, he again cuffed his 58-year-old mother, Ramdaye Jhagroo. For that, he was sentenced to three months in jail with hard labour.

The sentence was handed down by senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

Jhagroo was also charged with maliciously damaging a maxi taxi belonging to his stepfather, Dhanan Bissoon, 56, at the family’s S.S Erin, Debe home. He pleaded guilty to both charges laid by PC Seelochan of the Barrackpore police station.

Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court that on Monday at 11.30 pm, Jhagroo got into an argument and cuffed his mother to her face.

He then used a piece of wood to damage the maxi taxi. He broke the wing mirror valued $750.

Ramdaye was taken to the Princes Town health facility where she was treated. She then made a report at the Barrackpore station.