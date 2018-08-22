Local and US military optimistic: TT is earthquake ready

A Coast Gaurd officer calls for help from a passing ship, as his two comrades await treatment from emergency medical personnel during Operation Redfish on Chacachacare yesterday.

Despite fears of aftershocks from yesterday's 6.9 earthquake and this morning's 5.9 aftershock, senior officials from the US Navy Southern Command and the TT Coast Guard are optimistic that TT is prepared to reduce risk and accommodate casualties during times of natural disaster.

Speaking with reporters during a training exercise on the island of Chacachacare today, Lieutenant David Cruz of the US Navy said he was impressed with the response and preparedness of the local protective services during times of crisis and said the US was prepared to render whatever assistance was necessary during natural disasters.

"During the entire engagement we try to make sure both the US and the local forces are relevant. What we are experiencing is part of what has been exchanged during training over the past two weeks. We are confident that both the Coast Guard and the US armed forces are prepared to receive casualties and reduce risk.

"We are well-positioned to support the needs of local humanitarian needs and relief. Our personnel in higher leadership determine what our capabilities are to provide support, but our ground units are definitely collaborating to mitigate risks and evacuate casualties."

For his part, Coast Guard Commander Dr Israel Dowlat said he was pleased with the performance of local personnel and said the exercises were testament to TT's preparedness during times of natural disaster.

The exercise which began at 8.30 am, saw the gathering of officers from the various protective services who were transported to Chacachacare from Staubles Bay, Chaguaramas by the coast guard vessel TTS Speyside.

The relief force consisted 55 officers to provide security and medical support for the "victims" of a hurricane. During the exercise, coast guard sailors posed as as people with injuries and had to be rounded up, treated and transported to secondary and tertiary facilities for treatment.