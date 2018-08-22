Live Blog: 6.8 aftermath

Yesterday a massive earthquake, magnitude 6.8, left the people of TT shaken. The quake said to have lasted about 90 seconds, damaged several buildings in and around Port of Spain, and other parts of the country.

At 9.27 am another earthquake struck, this one with a magnitude of 5.9 according to preliminary information from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

We have created a live blog through which the public may remain updated on offices closed and get other new information following yesterday's event. We invite members of the public to share photos and videos via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which we will add to the blog.

The following bridges were inspected by the Ministry and no visible damages were observed:

Aranguez Overpass

CRH/UBH Interchange - all 6 structures

Bamboo Overpass

Bridge along the UBH over the Caroni River - North & South bound.

Engineers are still out on sites. @ODPM_TT — TT Min of Works (@mowtgovtt) August 22, 2018

Citizens are advised to contact their respective Disaster Management Units through the 24hr Hotlines to report damages to homes as a result of the earthquake. pic.twitter.com/AjCJUIf3RT — TT Min of Works (@mowtgovtt) August 22, 2018

The cathedral on Hart street is still standing strong. pic.twitter.com/X3bwXUHyZ9 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

Photos sent from UWI Library showing damages to the building. pic.twitter.com/besHrxG810 — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

The National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) continues to coordinate emergency response following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake felt across Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday 22nd August, 2018 at 9:28 a.m. https://t.co/7wGvppcnLX — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

Note to Editors - the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Weekly Media Briefing will be held at 1:30pm today 22.08.18 , Police Administration Building,POS. — T&T Police Service (@TTPoliceService) August 22, 2018

No tsunami warning or watch has been issued related to this morning's M5.9 aftershock. Please ignore any "information" to this effect. https://t.co/SDqcgCuHiJ — ODPM Trinidad (@ODPM_TT) August 22, 2018

@ODPMTT No tsunami warning or watch has been issued related to this morning's magnitude 5.9 aftershock. Please ignore any "information" to this effect. pic.twitter.com/Ts630XggZi — M. National Security (@ttnatsecurity) August 22, 2018

2:20AM 22-08-2018: While a number of small aftershocks have been recorded, only three aftershocks have occurred with magnitudes greater than M3.0 since 5:31PM Tuesday 21st August 2018 according to FUNVISIS.



Aftershocks are expected to continue, with M5.0-M5.9 events possible. pic.twitter.com/obV3xuIhGE — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) August 22, 2018

Workers and residents running out One Woodbrook Place after the aftershock this morning. pic.twitter.com/rXP3k4kscC — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

NOTICE:



The Ministry of Health advises the public that the Accident and Emergency Departments at all public hospitals across Trinidad and Tobago are functional and persons should access care there as required. https://t.co/4bQkB259L1 — ODPM Trinidad (@ODPM_TT) August 22, 2018

Following a 5.9 magnitude earthquake at 9.27 am, people evacuated buildings and went to the Brian Lara Promenade. pic.twitter.com/YXKIjErlvk — T&T Newsday (@Newsday_TT) August 22, 2018

EARTHQUAKE DAMAGE ALERT: PSA president Watson Duke says he will call out public servants from their workplaces if buildings are not inspected by structural engineers, "members should be on high alert", Duke said. @Newsday_TT — horace monsegue (@newsdayone) August 22, 2018