Wednesday 22 August 2018
Live Blog: 6.8 aftermath

Yesterday a massive earthquake, magnitude 6.8, left the people of TT shaken. The quake said to have lasted about 90 seconds, damaged several buildings in and around Port of Spain, and other parts of the country.

At 9.27 am another earthquake struck, this one with a magnitude of 5.9 according to preliminary information from the UWI Seismic Research Centre.

We have created a live blog through which the public may remain updated on offices closed and get other new information following yesterday's event.  We invite members of the public to share photos and videos via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, which we will add to the blog.

Not even a cross atop the Holy Trinity Cathedral was spared the effects of the 6.9 magnitude earthquake which rocked TT and parts of the southern Caribbean yesterday.

