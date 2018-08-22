Jewellery thief jailed

Romario Borneo

A 22-year-old man who beat and robbed a woman of her costume jewellery was sentenced yesterday to five years with hard labour in jail.

Romario Borneo, 22, was sentenced by senior magistrate Cherril-Anne Antoine in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court.

The charge read to Borneo was that on Saturday, using violence, he robbed a 36- year -old woman of a costume gold colour chain and bracelet together valued $190. He then beat the woman. He pleaded guilty to the charges laid by PC Dario Ramlal. Prosecutor PC Cleyon Seedan told the court that about 3.45am, the woman was walking along the Southern Main Road in Marabella when she was approached by Borneo.

The court heard Borneo pushed the woman to the ground and then grabbed her jewellery. Ramlal of the Marabella police investigated and arrested Borneo in Marabella. The court heard that the jewellery was found in his pants pocket. When he was arrested, Borneo told the police, “Officer, I really cuff the woman in her face and take she chain and bracelets. I am sorry. I don’t know what came over me.”

A medical report was produced that showed the woman’s head and leg were injured.

Borneo was unrepresented by an attorney. The magistrate asked him, “What was going through your head when you did this, sir?”

He replied, “I was drinking.”

Antoine replied, “That is no excuse. You cannot blame it on the alcohol. You cannot go around robbing people. There is no justification for what you did.”

The magistrate heard that owing to the injuries the victim suffered, she is unable to work.