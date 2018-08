Home Boys defeat Winners in Bamboo Cricket

HOME BOYS defeated Winners by 12 runs, in the first game of a double-header on Emancipation Day, August 1, as the Bamboo Cricket League continued at the Bamboo #1 Recreation Ground, Valsayn.

Home Boys posted a score of 51 runs for seven wickets in their mandatory 12 overs, with Sameer Ali leading the way with 11 runs and Chevorn Griffith contributing 10. Ryan Valentine was Winners’ best bowler with four wickets for 21 runs. Avian Mejias was also among the wickets with 2/11.

Winners were restricted to 39/8 in reply, with Aneil Sammy unbeaten on 11. Dante Peters got 4/11 and Kris Samlal 2/4 for Winners.

In the day’s other contest, D’Boss Team recorded a four-wicket win over Bustin’ Loose.

Shurlan Soogrim made 13 and Ian Monderoy 12 as Bustin’ Loose scored 49/7 in 12 overs. Imtiaz Mohammed got 3/9 for D’Boss Team and Keron Noreiga took 2/7.

D’Boss Team responded with 50/6 in 8.2 overs, courtesy of unbeaten knocks of 12 apiece from Kadeem Williams and Kevin Permaul. Saleem Ali claimed 4/13 for Bustin’ Loose.

Other Results:

July 30 –

VALLEY BOYS 43 (10.2 overs) – Daniel Manbodh 4/4, Sachin Ramdeo 2/12, Sashtri Ramdeo 2/14 vs D’ A-TEAM 44/4 (10.4 overs) – Joshua Sankar 15 not out, Shan Ramkissoon 12; Ravi Singh 2/8. D’A-Team won by six wickets.

EL DORADO GOLDEN KNIGHTS 93 (11.2 overs) – Rajiv Seenath 42, Veron Batchu 10; Sheldon Thomas 5/8, Andre Weston 2/15 vs LEGENDS 53 (9.2 overs) – Brent Marshall 13, Rohan Padarath 12; Earlan Williams 5/3. El Dorado Golden Knights won by 40 runs.

August 3 –

AUTO RAMA GUNNERS 121/4 (12 overs) – Saeed Mohammed 28 not out, Roshan Sinanan 28, Brandon Ramoutar 25, Amit Jaggernauth 14; Ravi Sookwah 2/33 vs RAMPAGE 51/7 (12 overs) – Derrick Jaglal 16; Daniel Mahabir 3/14, Joshua Ramlal 2/8. Gunners won by 70 runs.

BUSTIN’ LOOSE 79/6 (12 overs) – Varoune Jaggernauth 23, Ram Lalchan 18, Ian Monderoy 10; Joshua Motie 3/22 vs DRUNKEN’ MASTERS 75/7 (12 overs) – Mark Baldeosingh 29, Krishan Ramtahal 14; Shurlan Soogrim 3/24, Saleem Ali 2/15, Dylan Rajkumar 2/16. Bustin’ Loose won by four runs.

HOME BOYS 54/9 (12 overs) – Tevon Jadoo 15; Sachin Sookar 4/11, Brent Wells 2/13 vs MADRAS UNITED 18 (7.2 overs) – Kris Samlal 3/5, Dexter Welch 3/8, Dante Peters 2/2. Home Boys won by 36 runs.

August 6 –

KITCHEN KREW 77 (12 overs) – Nicholas Kanhai 24, James Sooknarine 19; Keshore Boodoo 4/4, Kishan Ramtahal 3/25, Jeremy Kowlessar 2/15 vs DRUNKEN’ MASTERS 53/8 (12 overs) – Keshore Boodoo 12, Avinash Dookran 11; Brandon Ramjit 2/5, Kishore Seeboo 2/8. Kitchen Krew won by 24 runs.

BLOOD BROTHERS 44 (11.4 overs) – Anil Ramsawak 14; Prakash Dookram 3/4, Dwayne James 3/6 vs STABLE BOYS 48/2 (3.5 overs) – Christopher Jagmohan 21 not out, Vishan Jagessar 21. Stable Boys won by eight wickets.

August 7 –

TIGERS UNITED 12 (7.1 overs) – Aneil Sammy 3/3, Avian Mejias 3/6 vs WINNERS 13/2 (2.3 overs) – Rene Medina 2/3. Winners won by eight winners.

DARK HORSE 95/5 (12 overs) – Antonio Ramrattan 17, Ravi Soodeen 13, Rick Cassie 11; Ancil Matadeen 2/20 vs NIGHTINGALE SC 16 (7.3 overs) – Antonio Ramrattan 2/1, Rick Cassie 2/4. Dark Horse won by 79 runs.

August 8 –

DRUNKEN’ MASTERS 85/4 (12 overs) – Avinash Dookran 17, Sashtri Jaisumair 16 not out, Jason Ganpat 12 vs AMIGOS 38 (6.2 overs) – Vikash Deosingh 19, Sanjay Lahorie 10; Sashtri Jaisumair 4/13. Drunken’ Masters won by 47 runs.

INVADERS UNITED 62/7 (12 overs) – Sarvesh Dindial 30 not out; Antonio Samlal 2/12, Vimal Balay 2/18 vs HARD DRIVE 63/4 (9.3 overs) – Jarred Phillip 20, Adesh Lalla 14; Nicholas Mohammed 4/13. Hard Drive won by six wickets.

August 9 –

LEGENDS 37/4 (12 overs) vs D’ A-TEAM 38/2 (6 overs) – Keston Villafana 22 not out; Reeza Ali 2/4. D’ A-Team won by eight wickets.

HOME BOYS 65/5 (12 overs) – Dexter Welch 12, Tevon Jadoo 10; Dion Wells 3/5, Andel Ruiz 2/12 vs POISON SPORTS 38 (11 overs) – Dante Peters 4/10, Kris Samlal 3/11. Home Boys won by 27 runs.

August 10 –

INVADERS UNITED 47 (12 overs) – Sanjay Popan 10; Nishan Rahim 4/9, Ameer Ali 3/6 vs WIN LOSE OR DRAW 48/6 (11.2 overs) – Pradeem Ali 16. Win Lose or Draw won by four wickets.

ASII 91/7 (12 overs) – Ariz Khan 35, Justin Mohammed 11; Elwin Mitchell 3/19, Ryan Bissoon 2/20, Avin Charles 2/24 vs KNOCK SQUAD 57 (11.1 overs) – Reagan Dildar 13; Sheldon Joseph 3/18, Preshant Maharaj 2/6, Ryan Persad 2/7. ASII won by 34 runs.