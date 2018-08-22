Government offices closed after massive quake

Photo: Joan Rampersad

Several Government ministries were closed today following yesterday's 6.8 earthquake which affected TT and a number of South American and neighbouring countries.

Believed to be the most massive quake to hit TT this century, this caused widespread damage to businesses, homes, vehicles and office buildings.

Some of the ministries which were closed included Finance, Social Development and Education Ministries. All buildings on President's Grounds are due for safety inspection and while the UTC restored most of its operations, the PoS and One Woodbrook Place Investment Centres would remain closed.

The ministries' OSHA teams are currently conducting safety checks to ensure that the buildings are structurally safe for staff to return to work.

The administrative staff at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex were told to return home until after safety checks were done. However, all in-patient and emergency services continue as usual.