Fake quake news

Minister of National Security Stuart Young

NATIONAL Security Minister Stuart Young today slammed fake news being spread in the aftermath of Tuesday's earthquake off the coast of Venezuela. At the post-Cabinet news conference, Young identified Public Service Association President Watson Duke and former minister Devant Maharaj as two people who have been spreading such news. Young said these actions could have detrimental effects for the population if they heed them. Young says the Cybercrime Bill would have dealt with such offenders. He hopes it becomes law soon.

Young listed official channels of communication through which the public can get accurate information. He said these will be manned 24/7 by national security personnel as Government continues to monitor the situation.