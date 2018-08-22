Dragon gas deal signing moved to Venezuela after earthquake concerns

Stuart Young, new Minister of National Security

Concerns over yesterday’s 6.8 magnitude earthquake have led to a date and time change for the much-anticipated Dragon gas deal signing ceremony.

The deal will allow TT to process natural gas from the Dragon field, located completely in Venezuelan territory.

The signing was initially scheduled for today, but the Communications Ministry, in a media release late last night, said the new date and time will be on Saturday in Caracas, Venezuela.

“This was requested and acceded to due to the concerns about the earthquake today,” the release said. Communications Minister Stuart Young has been leading the Dragon deal since its inception nearly two years ago.

The Prime Minister will lead the TT delegation, which will include representatives of the National Gas Company (NGC). Other government ministers, representatives from Shell – which has the rights to drill in the field – and officials from Venezuela’s state oil company PDVSA are also expected to attend.