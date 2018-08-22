Deyalsingh slams Kamla

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday slammed the Opposition Leader for what he described as “false and misleading stataments” at a United National Congress meeting in Chaguanas on Monday. In a statement, Deyalsingh confirmed that his wife has been providing consultancy services for a particular company over the past 15 years spanning several administrations.

He said the Mt Hope School of Dentistry is a University of the West Indies project and not a Government project as claimed by Persad-Bissessar. Deyalsingh said he had “absolutely no involvement in this project” He added this project started in January 2015, under the former People’s Partnership government.

On Persad-Bissessar’s allegations about the Red House Restoration Project, Deyalsingh said he declared an interest in that matter and took no part in Cabinet’s deliberations on the project. Deyalsingh said this is in keeping with the “highest standards of transparency and good governance.”

On the Port of Spain General Hospital Reconstruction Project, Deyalsingh said no contract has been awarded for this project at this time. He added that if Persad-Bissessar was referring to refurbishment works at two wards at the hospital, the contract for those works was awarded by the North West Regional Health Authority.

Deyalsingh explained this contract was approved by the permanent secretary since he had a declared interest in the matter.

As such, Deyalsingh said he also had no involvement in this project. He concluded by expressing disappointment that Persad-Bissessar continues to contribute to fake news by making false and misleading statements for political gains.