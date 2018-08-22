CoP’s first COMPSTAT

Gary's first compstat

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith yesterday promised to put the wealth of experience of his deputy commissioners to good use during his first

COMPSTAT meeting with divisional commanders and heads of sections and branches since his appointment.

The COMPSTAT, which uses statistics to give a real-time idea of the state of affairs in the country, was held yesterday at the Solomon Mc Leod Lecture Theatre at Police Administration Building in Port of Spain.

He was joined by deputy commissioners of police Harold Phillip, Deodat Dulalchan and Earla Christopher.

During the meeting, Griffith reportedly said his primary focus would be to “effect positive change” in the area of leadership, management and accountability in the police service.

He told the divisional heads he would not be making unilateral decisions, and encouraged input from the senior officers.

Griffith said he looked forward to fully utilising COMPSTAT to improve law enforcement and policing.