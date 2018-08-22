Aguilleira helps Moruga students

Anil Seunath, centre, back row) and West Indies/TTl cricketer and Atlantic Sports Ambassador Merissa Aguilleira with some of the children who received school supplies in the Merissa Aguilleira Back to School Programme.

WEST INDIES and national cricketer and Atlantic Sports Ambassador Merissa Aguilleira presented back-to-school supplies to 330 primary and secondary schoolchildren from Moruga. Aguilleira also gave the youth words of inspiration in preparation for the new academic year.

Under the Merissa Aguilleira Back to School Programme which began in 2013, children from Marac, La Lune, Penal Rock Road and the larger Moruga community were provided with supplies and books for the upcoming school year. Special prizes were also given to Tyrese Bernard and Akeelah Nelson, the top male and female Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) students in the district. The event was attended by representatives of LNG production company, Atlantic, which has sponsored the programme since its inception. Atlantic’s branding and sponsorships officer Anil Seunath said the programme’s far-reaching impact had the potential to contribute to the process of national transformation, a media release said.

“Atlantic has supported Merissa and her team with her Back to School initiative for the last five years, and we’re happy every time we see these children getting empowered to excel just like Merissa has done in the world of cricket,” Seunath said. “We are big supporters of youth development and this programme puts students on the right track to succeed from the very first day of school.”

Moruga-born Aguilleira said the annual book drive was her personal motto that no one should be left behind.

“Moruga has given me a strong support system and I am privileged to have the opportunity to relay that back to my home community,” she said. “We are supporting the students so that they can remain focused on their education. We do not want them to face any obstacles in their education because of finances.”

Aguilleira also said the programme’s growth over the years was additional inspiration to keep playing cricket.

Tisha Mascall, parent of a first-time recipient said she was grateful for the programme. “I’m thankful that Merissa has gone out there and made something of herself but comes back and gives to the community. Moruga is proud of her.” With a daughter in Basse Terre RC Primary School Mascall added, “Many parents do not have easy access to the books and stationery. This initiative is a big help to the parents.”

Aguilleira and her West Indies teammates will be competing in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 in November with matches in Guyana, St Lucia and Antigua and Barbuda.