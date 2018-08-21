We have nowhere to go CDA orders Chaguaramas fishermen to move

Fishermen arrive with their catch at Alcan fishing depot, Chaguaramas PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED Monday, 20th August, 2018

CHAGUARAMAS fishermen, who say they have been operating in the Alcan Bay area for over 20 years, have been told by the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) that they must move by September 7. Failure to comply will result in further action.

The CDA, in a release to the media yesterday, said anyone illegally occupying the area, mooring boats or storing equipment there, should remove all items and demolish structures built without approval from the authority. They are also required to remove the debris from demolished structures and all their possessions.

Reference was made to Chapter 30 and section two of the CDA Act. It says it is the responsibility of the CDA “to undertake the layout and development of the North West Peninsula and offshore islands in the interest of the people of TT in conformity with the requirements of the Town and Country Planning Act (Chapter 35, section 1).”

The advisory further stated there is a thrust by the CDA to provide a safe, secure and pristine environment while improving the quality of service delivered to customers and tenants under its purview.

Fisherman and boat owner Cassius Williams said he has two children and two grandchildren. He said he still provides for his family, and if he is not able to operate his business as a seafood supplier it will have a negative impact on his quality of life, the life of his family, and many others. Williams, who said he has been operating from Alcan fishing depot for over 20 years, said the area provides employment for many, not only fishermen. He said there are boat owners, fishermen, fish vendors, menders who make and fix nets, boat makers and painters who benefit from the operations there. “If they close down here, many will suffer.”

Norris Shepherd who also said he has been there for over 20 years, said this is not the first time they have been told to relocate. Shepherd said they were told to move before, but no action was taken against them. He said they spoke with representatives from the Fisheries Division at the Ministry of Agriculture, who said they were not aware of any such notice being given to the fishermen.

The fishermen, fish vendors and boat owners all stated their disappointment with the notice, and said no reasonable arrangements have been made for alternatives. They said the nearest alternative in Chaguaramas is not deep enough for their boats to be docked, and the area is not safe. The fishermen said they would be more vulnerable to theft and, because of the distance – though not drastic, would result in more being spent on fuel for boats, which is not subsidised.

Rakesh Mohammed said each day, over 50 customers get over 800 pounds of fresh fish from the bay which moors over 120 boats.

Newsday attempted several times to reach CDA president Gupte Lutchmedial, but calls to his cell phone went unanswered.