TRHA gets acting CEO

Tobago Regional Health Authority acting CEO Gillan Pollidore.

Gillian Pollidore is Tobago Regional Health Authority’s (TRHA) acting chief executive officer.

In a press release yesterday, the TRHA said Pollidore started working yesterday and will be engaged for three months.

The authority said the position of CEO was advertised recently with a deadline date for receipt of applications on August 17, and it is anticipated a new CEO will be recruited within months.