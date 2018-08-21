Sports Minister, FIFA official tour Home of Football

Sports Minister Shamfa Cudjoe (right) greets an official, while TTFA president David John-Williams (centre) looks on, during her tour of the Home of Football yesterday.

MINISTER of Sport and Youth Affairs Shamfa Cudjoe, and Veron Mosengo-Oba, FIFA’s director of Member Associations and Development for the Caribbean and Africa, yesterday embarked on a tour of the TT Football Association (TTFA) Home of Football site, in Balmain, Couva.

Also involved in the tour were TTFA president David John-Williams, chairman of the Sports Company of TT (SporTT) Douglas Camacho, men’s football team coach Dennis Lawrence and officials from both TTFA and Ministry of Sport.

The dignitaries got a close-up view of the Entertainment Centre, Bar and Restaurant location currently under construction, as well as the Player Accommodation Hotel site and training pitches.

A year ago, Government approved a long-awaited request when it granted 7.64 hectors of land to the TTFA. The land is separated into three main parcels, one located in close proximity to the National Cycling Centre and two west of the Ato Boldon Stadium. Work on the project got going in February.

In a telephone interview last evening, Cudjoe said, “It’s about 85 percent completed. It is an income-generation project. It’s something that I think the Government, the TTFA and FIFA should be proud of, to see public-private partnership working this way.

“This project is on course as it relates to budget and as it relates to time,” she added. “The possibilities are endless for this facility. I’m really happy to see this get off the ground.”

Mosengo-Oba said, “It’s a fantastic project. It’s important for the entire region. Congratulations, David and your executive. FIFA is behind you to complete this project.”

He also extended his gratitude for the TT Government for granting the lands to the TTFA for the Home of Football project.

Camacho was high in praise for the work done thus far at the venue.

“The pace at which they’ve been directing the facility as a great example of how, as a country, we can really operate if we put our minds to things,” said Camacho.

“The short while that they’ve been at it, and how they’ve progressed to this (stage) is quite extraordinary. It’s long overdue that somebody would have had the foresight and the courage.”

Referring to the neighbouring venues, National Aquatic Centre and National Cricket Centre, Camacho said, “It’s ideally situated to (push) sport tourism. I think there (are) very great positives.”

The SporTT chairman noted, “It’s the kind of facility that can be self-sustaining, if well-managed, and it will redound to the benefit of all the sports.

“I think it’s a very positive and progressive step, and I really welcome it as chairman of SporTT and as a sportsman in Trinidad and Tobago.”

Asked if the Sports Company will be involved in the project, Camacho replied, “It is not the Sports Company’s project. FIFA is financing it.

“The people with the responsibility for the lease and the ownership of it are interested. And, so far, they’ve reached out to the Sports Company, and reached out to me personally, to get involved and help develop it. I’m certainly prepared to play any part, in which I could play.”