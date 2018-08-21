Sex doctor challenges adult toys’ clampdown

SEXOLOGIST Dr Raj Ramnanan says there is no legal basis for the prohibition of sex toys.

In a letter to the Comptroller of Customs, Ramnanan’s lawyer Kiel Tacklalsingh said given the evolving perception and attitude of society towards sexuality and sexual health, section 45 (L) of the Customs Act, which details an exhaustive list of prohibited goods for importation, “cannot sustain a lawful prohibition en masse of goods which the Customs department categorises as adult toys.”

Ramnanan intends to take his challenge to the high court to have the law amended.

He says sex toys posed no harm to anyone. He owns and operates Total Image, a clinic that treats with sexual dysfunctions and issues, where he also sells sex toys.

He is the host of Sexplosion, a radio talk show which he uses to educate the public and dispel sexual myths.

His lawyer’s letter comes days after local courier companies began informing their customers that a list of items, including adult toys, are illegal to import and will be seized by the Customs and Excise Division if they are imported.

Ramnanan and his lawyers want the comptroller to tell them if there is a complete ban on adult toys, what provision of law the division was relying on to impose any ban, the policy in place to guide custom officers of what items are considered to be obscene or indecent, and who are the offices who have “decided to impose their opinions on the entire society by deeming adult toys as indecent or obscene.”

The comptroller has been given 14 days in which to provide the answers.

Tacklalsingh said an archaic interpretation of the statutory provision, without regard to modern realities, standards and proper consultation, was irrational.

The lawyer also said to adopt a carte blanche policy of banning any item with the label “adult toys” was be unlawful without clear and rational criteria since there is a wide spectrum of objects which may be labelled as adult toys.

In his letter, Tacklalsingh said sex and sexuality have been recognised as critical components of the human condition and contributes significantly to the enjoyment of a person’s life experience.

He also quoted the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) statements on the importance of sexual health to a person’s physical, emotional, mental and social well-being.

According to the WHO, sexual health requires a positive and respectful approach to sexuality and sexual relationships, as well as the possibility of having pleasurable and safe sexual experiences, free from coercion, discrimination and violence.

“For sexual health to be attained and maintained, the sexual rights of all persons must be respected, protected and fulfilled,” the WHO says.