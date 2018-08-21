Seeded players progress in Girls U-18

A QUARTET of seeded players, in the girls Under-18 singles category, yesterday progressed to the second round of the Tobago Junior ITF (International Tennis Federation) Championship, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Fifth seed Tangia Riley-Codrington of Barbados registered a 6-3, 6-2 victory over TT’s Osenyonye Nwokolo and Sifa Butcher, the sixth seed, of the United States breezed past TT’s Shauna Valentine 6-1, 6-1.

A pair of TT players were also on the receiving end of straight-set defeats. Seventh seed Hannah Chambers of Barbados trounced Kelsey Leitch 6-0, 6-1 and France’s Audrey Moutama, the eighth seed, defeated Aalisha Alexis 6-4, 7-5.

There were mixed results among the seeded players in the boys Under-18 singles draw.

Number one ranked Tori Claverie of France blanked Kyle Griffith of Barbados 6-1, 6-0 and Bahamas’ Donte Armbrister, the second seed, rallied from a set down to defeat Jakub Ostajewski of the US 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

France’s Paul Colin, who is ranked fifth, hammered Barbados’ James MacKenzie 6-1, 6-1 but another Barbadian, eighth-seeded Romani Mayers, whipped St Lucia’s Adriel Bousquet 6-2, 6-2.

TT’s Aidan Carter eliminated fourth seed John Chin of Jamaica 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(3) and Barbados’ Stephen Slocombe overcame US Virgin Islands’ Russell Armstrong, the seventh seed, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Other Results –

Boys Under-18 singles – Kaipo Marshall (Barbados) bt Dunstan Leslie (TT) 6-2, 6-2; Cordell Williams (Antigua/Barbuda) bt Jaydon Alexis (TT) 6-2, 6-1; Richard Mallory (Bermuda) bt Ethan Wong (TT) 6-3, 6-3; Adam Ramkissoon (TT) bt Curt Seifert (Barbados) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls Under-18 singles – Selene Kentish (Antigua/Barbuda) bt Kryshelle Cudjoe (TT) 6-4, 6-1; Sarinah Maduro bt Isabel Abraham (TT) 6-1, 6-3; Maria Honore (TT) bt Sanaa Hewitt (Barbados) 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Isabelle Exsted (US) bt Abigail Jones (TT) 6-2, 6-2; Harris Caldwell (US) bt Alexis Bruce (TT) 6-1, 6-2; Keesa Lee Young (TT) bt Aviona Edmund (St Lucia) 6-3, 6-1; Chloe Weekes (Barbados) bt Victoria Koylass (TT) 6-0, 6-4.