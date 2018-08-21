Permit for seeds

Minister of Finance Colm Imbert in the upper house. PHOTO BY AZLAN MOHAMMED

THE Finance Ministry says permits have been required for the importation of seeds into TT for the last 43 years.

In a statement, the ministry said Finance Minister Colm Imbert noted recent commentary on the importation of certain items into TT.

The statement said Imbert also noted the "mistaken belief" by some commentators that these import restrictions have only recently occurred

The ministry said in the particular case of seeds, some people in the agricultural sector believe permits have never been required for the importation of seeds, believe this is something needed and aimed to force farmers to buy seeds from local suppliers.

The ministry said this is not new and cited Section 3 of the Plant Protection Act as its evidence. This section reads, " No person shall import into TT any fruits, planting material, plant pest, pathogens, plant products; soil, vegetables or any other prescribed articles (hereinafter referred to as "restricted articles") unless he first obtains a permit in accordance with the provisions of this Act or the regulations.”

The ministry said the section of the law has been in force since July 1975. The Plant Protection Act in its Interpretation Section further clarifies that “planting material includes buds, bulbs, cuttings, grafts, roots, acions, seeds, shrubs, trees, vines and any other part of a plant capable of propagation."

The ministry explained the reason for this law is aptly demonstrated in the title of the Plant Protection Act, which was enacted “for the control of diseases and pests injurious to plants." In this case, the ministry said, the Customs and Excise Division is simply continuing to enforce a law that has been in force since 1975.