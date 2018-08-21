Patricia fought the good fight Educator laid to rest

Fr Stephen Geofroy incenses Patricia Worrell’s coffin during her funeral at the J.E. Guide funeral home in San Fernando yesterday.

DESPITE several health challenges over the years, one of which included a pacemaker being implanted in her chest, senior university lecturer Patricia Worrell always displayed a positive attitude to life.

So said her niece Candice Worrell, who delivered the eulogy at Worrell’s funeral yesterday at the JE Guides funeral home at Coffee Street, San Fernando.

Worrell died last Wednesday.

Candice said her aunt courageously faced each challenge and never allowed the world to know she was in pain.

“Parts of her heart may have been artificial, but it was pure and true.

“Aunty Patsy was the real deal. She was caring, loving, supportive, genuine and humble despite her many gifts.”

Candice told mourners that before her passing, Worrell at times had complications with her lungs, and on the way home from a business trip in Anguilla earlier this year, she had damaged her foot and had been bedridden for some time.

But even in such adversity, she said, her aunt did not give up and remained positive. “She continued to fight the good fight with hope and courage. She was truly an exemplar for all who encountered her.” Candice said at three, her aunt began reading the newspapers fluently and developed into an avid reader.

Worrell went to school at St Joseph’’s Convent, San Fernando, and was later awarded a scholarship to study journalism at Carleton University in Ottawa, Canada. She then did her masters degree at the University of Toronto, and her PhD focused on new agendas for Caribbean education.

In 1996 she began lecturing in English language at the University of the West Indies (UWI). She was responsible for the design and re-design of many courses at the School of Education, including the certificate in journalism. She was also a former teacher at St Joseph’s Convent, Port of Spain.

From 2009- 2012 Worrell also served as deputy dean at UWI and was also an external examiner in curriculum theory at the John Donaldson Technical Institute .

Candice said at the time of her death her aunt was also working with specialists on developing a bachelor of education in physical education programme to be offered by the School of Education and the UWI Sport and Physical Education Centre.

The night before Worrell died, Candice told mourners, on her Facebook page she posted the Latin phrase

Nunc dimittis, which means “Now let your servant depart.”

The funeral home was packed to capacity. Among the mourners were Anna-May Edwards-Henry of the St Joseph’s Convent Women of Worth (SJC WOW), Hazel Manning, widow of former prime minister Patrick Manning, UWI lecturers, past students of St Joseph’s Convent and more.

The homily was delivered by Fr Stephen Geofroy. Worrell was cremated at the funeral home’s crematorium.