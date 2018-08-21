Opp Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar: Judge for yourself

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar address UNC Supporters during Monday Night Forum, which took place at the Chaguanas South Secondary School. PHOTO BY ANIL RAMPERSAD.

SPEAKING at the UNC’s Monday Night forum in the Chaguanas Government Secondary School, Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad Bissessar, admitted her party made mistakes in Government and she is working to improving the party.

Comparing herself with Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, Persad-Bissessar showed video clips to the audience which documented what she called "his inappropriate use of words" in the last three years.

One clip showed Dr Rowley saying, ‘Ignore she cyat’ and and another, ‘Jammetry’.

The video clips went on to show where Rowley said that one-third of the murders are caused by domestic violence. In the clip, "I am not in your bedroom and I am not your choice of men."

Yet another video clip showed the skit at the PNM’s sports day last week Sunday where two men in red gorilla outfits were seen disrobing a woman in a yellow sari.

The video clip showed Rowley saying that he would disregard such foolishness and not take any responsibility for people who are trying to create discord.

Persad-Bissessar said, "I will ask you to judge for yourself. I would say no more as the PM has displayed a pattern of behaviour from day one."