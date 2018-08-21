Men charged with having grenade, guns, marijuana

TWO Port of Spain men were arrested on Saturday and charged on Sunday in Penal for possession of a hand grenade, firearms and ammunition, police said yesterday.

The men, Trever Geeban of Boissiere Village, Maraval, and Kadeem Weekes, 30, from East Dry River, were held by the South Western Division Task Force.

A release said the men were also charged with marijuana possession for the purpose of trafficking.

They were arrested at around 11.40 pm in Tulsa Trace, San Francique, Penal.

Assisted by the Penal Criminal Investigations Department (CID), task force officers stopped and searched their car. They found a hand grenade and a pigtail bucket with two Smith and Wesson revolvers, nine rounds of 0.38 millimetre ammunition and 58 boxes with 1,450 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition, and a crocus bag with ten packets of compressed marijuana. The drugs, weighing just over five kilograms, have an estimated street value of $51,790.

The charges against the men were laid by PC Riad Hosein of the Penal CID.

They were scheduled to appear before a Siparia magistrate yesterday.