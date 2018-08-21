Judge: Lawful behaviour can be helped by procedural fairness

Judicial Education Institute of TT chairman Justice Peter Jamadar.

PROCEDURAL fairness can help to improve this country’s judicial system and compliance with its laws.

Judicial Education Institute of TT (JEITT) chairman Justice Peter Jamadar expressed this view during an interview at JEITT’s office in Port of Spain yesterday.

“Compliance is a big part of the purpose of the law. We have been brought up to believe that a sanctioned-based model brings compliance.”

The judge explained that this model meant that if people do not comply with the law, the “fear or threat of the sanction brings the compliance.”

However Jamadar said these models are based on risk assessments that people do about the likelihood of being caught. Observing this assessment may be low for the ordinary citizen, Jamadar asked, “Where is the fear of the sanctions?”

While Parliament has been passing laws to increase the severity of sentences and other penalties, Jamadar said these are connected to sanction-based models. The effectiveness of these models, he continued, is reduced where the risk assessment is low, but “robust” research by JEITT has shown that if people experience procedural fairness in the court “they will comply with the law.”

Saying it is possible for procedural fairness and sanction-based models to co-exist, Jamadar stressed the former is not “a magic bullet” to solve problems in the judicial system. He explained that procedural fairness does not just involve the court process being fair, but the experience for court users must be fair also.

Jamadar said voluntary compliance with the law can be increased if people have greater trust and confidence in the system.

“More than that.. there is reduced recidivism. That means in the criminal jurisdiction, less repeat offending,” he said. “Whe you are treated fairly, you are more likely to comply, then less likely to offend.”

The JEITT’s research, Jamadar said, showed even when a decision goes against them, 80 to 20 per cent of people will accept it.

Starting in November, JEITT will roll out the first of several 18-month cycles aimed at educating people about the effectiveness of procedural fairness. Education of this kind, he said, is necessary “to bring cultural and behavioural change which is the endgame.”

While people could receive knowledge, Jamadar said, “Knowledge does not always change attitude and behaviour,” and this was why several of these cycles were necessary to bring about this change.