Jail for car thief

A 33-year-old PH taxi driver who stole two cars on the same day was sentenced yesterday to six years’ hard labour by a Port of Spain magistrate.

Shawn “Bobo” Harry, of Oliver Trace, Mt D’Or Road, was before magistrate Nizam Khan in the 11th court where he pleaded guilty.

He was charged with robbing a man on December 22, 2016 of his red Hyundai Tucson, worth $250,000; a gold chain worth $1,000; two laptops, a speaker and several watches. He was also charged with robbing another man of his silver Toyota Corolla, worth $85,000, an iPhone and cash, also on the same day.

Both robberies took place in Aranguez.

In pleading guilty, Harry accepted that he was in a shootout with the police while driving the Tucson. Three other men, who had a gun, were said to also be involved in the robberies.

In sentencing Harry, Khan said larceny of motor vehicles has become too prevalent, adding that ownership of a car may be one of the biggest investments a person may make.

He also said the situation was aggravated by the use of a firearm and violence and compounded by the fact that both cars were stolen on the same day.

Khan considered that Khan had several previous convictions for robbery with violence, housebreaking and larceny, possession of a firearm and ammunition and drug possession, among others, before sentencing him to six years’ hard labour.