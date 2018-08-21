Help trickling in for pregnant woman and family

HELP has been trickling in for the Ravine Sable family whose home collapsed with them inside it early last week Tuesday morning.

Speaking to Newsday, Monique Abraham said she had received several phone calls from kind-hearted strangers who promised to help.

Abraham, her husband Ricardo Abraham and their 20-month-old son Keon were asleep when their wooden home collapsed around 2.30am on Tuesday.

Abraham’s 13-year-old daughter, Jessica Johnson, who has Down syndrome, was not at home at the time.

Abraham is expecting her third child in October.

“We are getting a few calls from people who say they will help, but I have to wait and see. A woman called me from overseas and said she could send us two barrels with clothes and other supplies if we could pay to clear it,” she said.

When Newsday spoke to her, she was in Chaguanas waiting for another woman to meet her.

“She told me to come and wait by the grocery and she would bring something small for me, I told her it don’t matter how small, we are still grateful.”

Ricardo said he had been liaising with vice-chairman of the Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation Ryan Rampersad who had promised to help him apply for a Self-Help grant to rebuild the house.

“I just had to organise the deed for the land and I got that last night, so we are all set. We have our fingers crossed that we could get through with the grant and have something of our own again.”

President of the Glimmer of Hope Foundation Zahir Ali said he would also visit the family to see what help the foundation could offer.

If you would like to assist the family in any way, please contact them at 396-1886 or 320-0376.