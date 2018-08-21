Farewell Pharoah QRC pays respects to Rudolf 'Rudy' Piggott

Family members, friends and past students of Queen's Royal College (QRC) gathered to bid Rudy Piggott a warm farewell at a memorial service held on the school campus. Piggott's sister Cordelia said her brother showed prodigious traits since he was as young as three. The earliest stories of his knowledge were from the 1950s, when he would be seated on a turnstile at the entrance of the Queen's Park Savannah; at that early age, she said,people enjoyed listening to what he had to say, asking him questions, after which they would anticipate wise and accurate responses from the child Piggott.

She said his love for knowledge grew as he did, and his love of Egyptology and individualism began at about the age of 12 after he saw the film The Fountainhead, and had his first discussions with one of his uncles about Egypt being one of the cradles of society.

Principal of QRC and past student of Piggott David Simon said he has many fond memory of a teacher who made a profound impact on who he is today. He said Piggott was among the persons who contributed to him being able to speak with eloquence. Simon said before writing his message, he heard the voice of Piggott say, "If you cannot speak from the heart, then say nothing." He described his former teacher as an Egyptian, and said his head, for the ceremony therefore pointed toward the east, because they say it was from the east that wise men came and "Rudy" was one of the wisest men he had ever known.

Former student of Piggott Ashmead Ali described him as one of the most brilliant people he has ever known. "He was an island scholar, teacher, historian, mas man, pan enthusiast, cricket-lover and much more. In each of these fields, he brought a perspective that was truthful and original."

Ali said he met Piggott as a student at the Polytechnic Sixth Form Institute in 1967, the beginning of a long and close bond that lasted until Piggott died. He said most, if not all his classmates from then would say Piggott was their most inspirational teacher, and he reckoned that would be the same for his students at QRC.

His friend Peta Bain read a quote that was a guiding principle of "Rudy's" life: "Individuals who matter are called upon to stand alone against the men of their time, and that such persons meet the moment head-on and become larger than life. Such persons must protect their vision, armed with truth and integrity."

Brent Noel said Piggott was:"One of the most unique teachers we would have ever experienced in our lifetime. His approach was not by the book, but it gave you a rounded understanding of any subject you would have encountered. He taught me history, and my most fond memory of him was him as Pharaoh." Asked what Pharaoh meant, Noel said, "Everything in the world is to be discussed, and it is the eye and the perception of the person who sees it that makes the difference."

The memorial celebration of life was closed by a second open-casket viewing. There were smiling faces, warm hugs and handshakes, and no weight of sadness as people gathered paid final respects to a man who believed in the power and capacity of West Indian people, and has made a profound impact on some of the most influential minds in TT.