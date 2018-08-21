De Boulet cops three medals in junior badminton

CHEQUEDA De Boulet of TT won one gold medal and two silver medals at the Caribbean Regional Badminton Confederation (CAREBACO) Junior International 2018 in Paramaribo, Suriname, which concluded on Sunday.

In the women’s singles Under-19 category, De Boulet earned silver. In the semifinals, De Boulet defeated Faith Sariman of Suriname 19-21, 23-21 and 21-13. In the final, De Boulet fell to Guyanese Priyanna Ramdhani 21-10, 21-4.

In the women’s doubles Under-19 category, De Boulet and Ramdhani teamed up to win the title. In the semifinals, the pair defeated Erisa Bleau and Chaista Soemodipoero of Suriname 26-24, 21-15.

In the final, De Boulet and Ramdhani got past Imani Mangroe and Sariman, also of Suriname, 21-12, 21-14. In the mixed doubles semifinals, De Boulet and fellow TT player Vance Juteram were victorious over Jason Cheung and Vivian Huang of Suriname 21-11, 21-19.

The TT pair sealed the title with a 15-21, 21-17, 21-17 win over home duo Geordan Tjon Kon Joe and Mangroe.