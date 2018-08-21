Connection aim for third straight win

W CONNECTION will be aiming for their third straight win in the 2018 Pro League season when they tackle Club Sando in the second game, of a double-header, at the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva today.

There will be action today, and tomorrow, as Round One Match Day Four takes place.

The Connection-Club Sando match is set to kick off at 8 pm, following the encounter between Central FC and San Juan Jabloteh.

Connection are the only team this season who have won all three of their matches, and they look tough to beat so far, with striker Marcus Joseph, winger Jomal Williams, captain and central defender Gerard Williams and left-back Kurt Frederick in impressive form.

Club Sando, who are currently in third place with seven points, have brought back Tyrone Charles to their squad. Ex-national striker Cornell Glen have joined the technical staff as assistant to coach Angus Eve, and they will have their work cut out to deal with a Connection squad, who romped to a 6-1 win over Central FC on Saturday.

Central FC, who are in fifth spot with four points, will try to redeem themselves with a positive result against fourth-placed Jabloteh.

In today’s other fixture, second-placed Defence Force will oppose fellow servicemen Police at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo from 7 pm.

Two games are scheduled to take place tomorrow.

Point Fortin Civic will make the trek north to the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima to meet St Ann’s Rangers from 4 pm and, at 7 pm, Morvant Caledonia United will square off against North East Stars at Mucurapo.