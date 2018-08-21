Big Cannons, Parkites record big Super League wins

NATIONAL midfielder Sean De Silva picked up where he left off on Saturday after missing nearly a month of TT Super League action by scoring a goal and recording two assists in a 5-1 win for joint league leaders’ Queen’s Park over Metal X Erin FC.

Queen’s Park made their long journey to Erin in south Trinidad count by securing a convincing win that kept them within reach of FC Santa Rosa, who remain league leaders on goal-difference. Keston Geroge scored the lone first half goal, before Rashard Griffith, Sean De Silva, Benedict Barrett and Devon Modeste all added one each in the second period for Queen’s Park. Sylvester Teesdale scored Erin’s only goal in the dying moments.

The Parkites, however, could not celebrate too much as FC Santa Rosa recorded an even bigger win on the day as they continued their tremendous run.

At the expense of winless San Fernando Giants, FC Santa Rosa smashed six unanswered goals to seal a seventh consecutive league victory. Since losing to Queen’s Park 2-1 on July 7, FC Santa Rosa have won every match since.

Attacker Kheelon Mitchell continued his impressive goal-scoring form with a pair of goals to take his tally to nine this season. Winger Kishun Seecharan also scored a double, while Giovanni and Noel Williams scored the other goals. All six goals were scored in the second half.

Meanwhile, Cunupia FC, which entered Match Day 12 as the third joint leader, dropped two points in a goal-less draw against Prison Service.

Match Day 13 will start on Friday and conclude on Sunday.

The TT Super League has said the knockout competition will start on September 2.

Results

Saturday

Metal X Erin FC 1 (Sylvester Teesdale 87th) v QPCC 5 (Keston George 14th, Rashard Griffith 53rd, Sean De Silva 66th, Benedict Barrett 70th, Devon Modeste 88th)

San Fernando Giants 0 v FC Santa Rosa 6 (Kheelon Mitchell 53rd, 76th, Giovanni Abraham 71st, Kishun Seecharan 74, 76th, Noel Williams 83rd)

Sunday

Guaya United FC 4 (Carlon Hughes 21st, 71st, 82nd, Gary Glasgow 58th) v Matura Reunited 1 (Kerin Vincent 86th)

RSSR FC 1 (Kerron Mitchell 45th+3) v Club Sando FC 1 (Marcus Griffith 79th)

Cunupia FC 0 v Prison Service 0

Bethel United FC v Petit Valley– Match abandoned at 30 minutes due to failure of venue lighting

Police FC 2 (Joshua Leach 43rd, Kadeem Riley 63rd) v UTT 1 (Michel Holder 2nd)

Fixtures–Match day 13

Friday

UTT v Guaya United FC, UTT Ground, O’Meara, 7 pm

FC Santa Rosa v Cunupia FC, Arima Velodrome, 8 pm

Saturday

Matura Reunited v RSSR FC, Valencia Secondary, 4 pm

Club Sando v Queen’s Park, Dibe Recreation Ground, Long Circular Rd, 6 pm

Metal X Erin FC v San Fernando Giants, Erin Recreation Ground, 6 pm

Sunday

Prison Service v Bethel United, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm

Petit Valley/Diego Martin Utd v Police FC, St Anthony’s College Ground, Westmoorings, 4 pm

Rescheduled match–Match day 9

August 30

Prison Service FC v Metal X Erin FC, YTC Ground, Arouca, 3.30 pm