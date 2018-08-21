Better weather conditions for Wednesday

Although TT is in the rainy season, people can look forward to better weather conditions tomorrow.

Meteorologist Paula Wellington said because of the trailing of a tropical wave interacting with the inter-tropical convergence zone (ITCZ), TT had a very moist and unstable atmosphere.

“Because of those two features, the moist and unstable atmosphere, cloudy conditions will persists for the rest of the afternoon going into tonight and we may get a decrease in cloudiness overnight.

“Going into this afternoon we can have some showers. We are expecting to have a little settling off in the weather conditions going into Thursday morning,” Wellington said.

She encouraged the public to monitor their environment and stay tuned to official weather websites for further updates.