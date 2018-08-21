Amputee ‘Tall John’ shot and killed

Photo by Enrique Assoon

HOMICIDE Bureau Region III police are investigating the killing of a 50-year-old amputee who was shot and thrown out of a car on the road in Penal last night.

Police identified the victim as John McKenzie Fritz, also called Tall John, of Cipero Road, Friendship Village, San Fernando.

Police said that at about 7.20 pm, residents of Spur Trace off Suchit Trace, Penal, heard a gunshot.

On checking, residents saw a man exit an unknown car dragging a motionless man, later identified as Fritz, from the backseat.

The man returned to the vehicle which sped off.

Residents found Fritz, laying on his back with gunshots to back of the head. The long trousers he had on was pulled down showing his short underpants and the amputated left leg. His prosthetic left leg was near the body.

Fritz lived alone and was unemployed. He was shot abroad several years ago, and doctors had to amputate his leg, residents of Friendship Village told Newsday.

An autopsy is expected to be done at Forensic Sciences Centre, St James today.