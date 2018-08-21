Abattoir’s readiness for Eid Ul-Adha still uncertain

AN air of uncertainty still hangs over the readiness of the Chaguanas abattoir in time for the observance of the holy festival of Eid Ul-Adha tomorrow.

Yesterday, there were conflicting reports from Mayor Gopaul Boodhan and CEO Jameel Amaral over the readiness of the facility at St Thomas Village, for the ritual sacrifice (slaughter of animals) which is a major part of the celebration.

The facility, where the animals are slaughtered annually, has been closed for several months because of an unpaid electricity bill. Approximately three weeks ago, the Ummah T&T Muslim lobby group, acting on behalf of the Muslim communities of Felicity, Endeavour, Montrose, Charlieville and Enterprise, wrote to Boodhan asking him to have the abattoir opened for the three-day observance of the festival, beginning tomorrow.

Imam Rasheed Karim explained to the mayor that the abattoir has been a focal point for the slaughtering of bulls, sheep and goats on this auspicious day, as it afforded members of the Islamic community an easily accessible, clean and equipped facility to slaughter and chop up the meat. Karim said there were no alternative venues.

Yesterday, in an interview with the Newsday, Boodhan said the issue was discussed during last Friday’s statutory meeting and approval was given to make the facility available and have the area cleaned. A decision was also taken to install a generator to power the saws used for cutting the meat.

However, in a subsequent interview, Ummah TT’s general secretary Zaid Mohammed said there were conflicting reports.

“The mayor told me the same thing, but when I spoke to the CEO he said it cannot be done. The CEO said he was told by his technical people that because the abattoir was down for some time, it is in no condition to accommodate the slaughter of animals. He said the place is also overgrown with bush and there is no electricity.

“This is quite unacceptable, (the Borough) handling this at the last minute when we wrote to them weeks ago informing them that the Eid was coming up. This is a public health issue. We need a hygienic place to slaughter the animals. We need the electric saw to chop up the meat.”