URP former employees receive $21.9 million in backpay

Noel Egbert Garnes receives his URP cheque from Minister of Labour and Small Enterprise Development , Jennifer Baptiste-Primus at a cheque distribution function, Cipriani College of Labour and Co-operative Studies. Photo: Angelo Marcelle

After waiting for eight years, 529 former employees of the URP received their cheques after they were dismissed from the programme. Collectively, they will receive $21.9 million in backpay.

The cheques were delivered yesterday to the workers at the Cipriani Labour College, Valsayn. They will receive two months' salary for each year that they worked, Labour Minister Jennifer Baptiste-Primus said, but warned that some may not get the amount they were entitled to because the URP files were a mess.

She urged them to use their money wisely and invest where they could, and to buy what they needed and not what they wanted.

Those with queries were advised to come in to get the mater rectified once there were files available.