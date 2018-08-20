Top seed William knocked out ITF Tobago Champs

TOP SEED Maxx William was knocked out of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Tobago Junior Tournament, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua yesterday.

William, from St Lucia, was the only non-American who featured in yesterday’s quartet of matches, to determine the four qualifiers for the main draw, which starts today.

In his encounter against Aaron Rittberger, William won the first set 7-5 but Rittberger responded in convincing fashion to take the next two sets 6-1, 6-1.

The other three games yesterday were more lopsided affairs.

Adit Sinha ousted Sam Feldman 6-3, 6-0, Roberto Campoverde spanked Arya Alla 6-2, 6-0 and Ty Switzer whipped Solomon Giles 6-1, 6-2.