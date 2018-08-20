Shell gets first gas from Dolphin expansion

Shell building. Photo: Jeff Mayers.

Shell TT has announced first gas from its first well in its Dolphin Extension Campaign, ahead of schedule.

Dolphin, located in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) is one of the oldest producing fields in TT. This new development, aimed at extending the life of the field, will consist three production wells when completed.

Dolphin is the latest Shell asset to deliver "first gas" this year.

It follows Starfish, which was a dud for its previous owners, BGTT and Chevron, started production in May.

In 2016, BG’s assets in the field were transferred to Shell when the latter paid over US$50 billion to acquire the former. In 2017, Chevron sold its 50 per cent stake to Shell, giving Shell 100 per cent ownership.

“Shell aims to build a stronger competitive position in Trinidad and Tobago through our existing assets and by delivering on our commitment to provide new energy options for the country,” said Derek Hudson, Shell's country head.

“We have the acreage and the technical capability to achieve this growth aspiration, as we’ve proven with the recent Dolphin and Starfish successes.”

Both developments will supply gas to the LNG and petrochemical markets in TT.

Dolphin began production in March 1996, and had been contracted to supply 275 million cubic feet of gas per day to the National Gas Company. Newsday contacted Shell to get specifics on the production details for both Dolphin and Starfish but the company did not respond.