Policeman stabbed with piece of glass

A policeman was stabbed in his neck with a piece of broken glass when he attempted to arrest a man who was found loitering in Marabella on Saturday morning.

Up to late yesterday the policeman, who was treated and discharged from the San Fernando General Hospital, was listed in stable condition. According to a police report, at about 10.45am, the officer responded to a report of a 52-year-old man seen loitering in the road at Gopaul Lands. When a team of police arrived at the location and began questioning the man, he pulled out a piece of broken glass from his pants pocket.

Reports are there was a struggle between the man and one of the policemen and the man stabbed the policeman.

With the help of the other policemen, the man was eventually detained and taken to the Marabella station. The wounded officer was taken to the hospital.

The man is expected to be charged and taken before a San Fernando magistrate today.